Firing Trump | The picture shows a dramatic moment – does the bullet fly past Trump here?

A New York Times cameraman was able to capture the moment a bullet whizzed past Donald Trump.

The A New York Times photographer was able to capture on camera the moment when the US presidential candidate Donald Trump an assassination attempt was made. Cameraman by Doug Millis the picture he took possibly shows how the bullet flies past Trump.

Retired Special Agent in Charge of the US Federal FBI Michael Harrigan evaluate For The New York Times, that the image may show the displacement of air due to the fired shot. Harrigan isn’t sure if that particular bullet hit Trump.

Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt at an election event in the state of Pennsylvania on Sunday morning Finnish time. Trump was reportedly hit in the ear.

In the detail, the red arrow indicates the possible appearance of a bullet mark in the photo.

The bullet according to Harrigan, capturing it in a photo is completely possible.

Millis took the photos with a very short camera shutter speed. Using Millis at 1/8000 shutter speed, it would be possible to get an image of a bullet fired from an AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle. This type of weapon was found near the body of the suspected shooter.

Given the circumstances, I don’t know what else could be seen in this picture other than the path of the bullet through the air,” Harrigan tells The New York Times.

HS follows the news situation moment by moment in this story.