Trump’s firing|Auvo Niiniketo of Personal Protection Pioneer thinks it is amazing that the suspected assassin had not been stopped.

Personal protection a pioneer in Finland, having already started as a private bodyguard in the 1980s Help Niiniketo wonders how a suspected assassin had gotten within firing distance of the Republican presidential nominee About Donald Trump.

“How is it possible that the shooter has reached the roof? When it comes to the presidential candidate of the United States, yes there are helicopters, and nowadays there are drones flying in the sky”, Niiniketo marvels.

Niiniketo assesses the shooting situation based on the photographs. He had not yet seen a live picture of the situation on Sunday, but he wondered about the shooter’s success in general.

“In no case should anyone be allowed on the roof and within shooting distance of the main man. Such a distance of a good hundred meters is nothing at all for snipers, for example.”

Other Niiniketo, who has worked in, for example, the Baltic countries and Russia, and who has trained numerous security guards at home and abroad, knows that in Afghanistan and Syria, for example, snipers have operated from a kilometer away.

“At that time, however, you need top technology, various rakes and meters that measure, for example, the direction of the wind and other currents.”

Trump’s the suspect in the shooting was probably not a professional sniper. Still, according to Niinikedo, under no circumstances should it have been possible for anyone to reach the roof with a visible weapon.

“Something has failed in the preliminary inspection. You don’t even need to be a state guest in Finland, when helicopters fly over the Presidential Palace and there are armed security guards on the roofs,” Niiniketo compares.

“There would be something [Pennsylvaniassa] should have done differently. Someone should have reacted in advance if the man is on the roof.”

Security personnel on the other hand, according to Niiniketo, the action after the shots has been on point

“It seems that the security men immediately went to cover [Trumpia] and pressed him down as it should be, so that the shooter will not be able to aim at him again.”

