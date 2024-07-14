Firing Trump | Some of Trump’s key allies accuse Biden and the Democrats of an assassination attempt

Trump’s firing|Among other things, Trump’s possible vice presidential candidate Vance said that the rhetoric of Biden and his supporters led to the assassination attempt.

Part Donald Trump’s key allies have been blamed by the president in his speeches Joe Biden and Democrats for the assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump was shot at at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. The US federal police, the FBI, is investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Attack was widely condemned across party lines, but for example the senator from the state of Ohio who was predicted to be Trump’s possible vice presidential candidate James David Vance blamed Biden for the incident.

“Today’s incident is not just an isolated case. The central thesis of Biden’s campaign is that Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to the assassination attempt on President Trump,” Vance write message service in X.

Likewise, the Republican senator from the state of South Carolina, who has emerged in the vice presidential race Tim Scott argued the radical left and the media that constantly called Trump a threat to democracy stirred up what happened.

President Biden quickly condemned the attack and called on the nation to unite against political violence.

The Washington Post by also an adviser to the Trump campaign Chris LaCivita posted a post accusing Biden of trying to disrupt Trump’s candidacy by political opponents. However, LaCivita later deleted his post.

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee again demanded in X published in his statementthat President Biden will order all federal charges against Trump dismissed and ask the governors of New York and Georgia to do the same.

A Republican member of the House of Representatives who frequently posted provocative social media posts Mike Collins again demandedthat Biden should be charged with incitement to murder.