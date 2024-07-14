Firing Trump | Professor: This is how the shooting affects the continuation of the election – “Trump took the points home”

Trump’s firing|American studies professor Mikko Saikku would not yet draw far-reaching conclusions that the suspected shooter has registered as a Republican voter.

of the United States presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania Sunday morning Finnish time.

Trump was hit in the ear, but reportedly had no other injuries.

How will the incident affect the campaigns of the presidential candidates?

Mikko Saikku

Professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki Mikko Saikku believes that Trump’s popularity will at least temporarily rise with the attack.

“The main thing that comes to mind is that Trump gets a boost from this.”

He refers to the 1981 assassination attempt on the then President of the United States Ronald Reagan. Even Reagan’s popularity immediately rose to peak numbers, Saikku states.

“There probably haven’t been many presidents in the United States who haven’t been assassinated. The culture of violence has been present in the United States in a completely different way than in Finland.”

Saikku believes that Trump will score points with voters especially for his reaction to the situation. Photographed from the spot from the video you can see how Trump got up after the shooting and raised his fist defiantly.

Saikku says he was surprised how quickly Trump seemed to recover from the shock.

“He was not afraid, but managed to make the most of the situation. As a political performance, it was a pretty great performance. Trump took home the points.”

Trump’s almost Messiah-like status among his most fanatical fans is getting stronger, says Saikku.

Secret service shot the suspected shooter. She is Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man. Finnish time, on Sunday morning it was revealed that the shooter has registered as a supporter of the Republican Party.

Crooks, on the other hand, had also made $15 donation for a group close to the Democratic Party in 2021.

According to Saiku, more information is needed about the shooter’s motives and background in order to make further conclusions about the impact of the shooting on the continuation of the election.

According to him, registering with a party in the United States does not yet tell about a person’s true political views.

“It’s quite a different matter if there is a member’s book of Democrats or a coalition in Finland. In the United States, there are people who deliberately register as members of another party so that they can vote for their favorite candidate of the other party in the primaries.”

“ “There are also ingredients here for fomenting division.”

Democrats from that point of view, it is difficult to interpret the situation, Saikku says. However, certain comments previously made may hit Democratic supporters in the face.

“The political discussion has been quite intense. There have been comments on social media jokingly calling for Trump to be shot. Of course, they will now come back to haunt us.”

According to Saiku, the sitting president Joe Biden has acted elegantly and politely in the situation. Biden briefly stopped his campaign against Trump.

Saikku believes that if all parties behave in a correct and conciliatory manner, what has happened can even do good for the political atmosphere. On the other hand, all kinds of conspiracy theories will also spread, he states.

“It depends on how the Republicans want to frame what happened politically. There are also ingredients here for fomenting division.”

