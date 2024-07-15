Firing Trump | “It’s a pretty perfect shot” – HS’s photo manager explains why the Trump photo is so successful

15.7. 19:22

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Images and videos of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt quickly spread around the world. The picture of Trump taken by the photographer Evan Vucci of the news agency AP symbolizes strength and protection surrounded by agents of the secret service, analyzes HS’s image manager. Another image that has surfaced is a photo taken by The New York Times photographer Doug Mills of a bullet flying past Trump. The photographers said they were on duty and were documenting a moment in American history.

When A Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend, pictures and videos of the incident quickly spread around the world.

A few images have emerged from the mass of images that have a chance to go down in history due to their symbolism or incredible timing.

One image that speaks of symbolism is a photographer from the news agency The Associated Press (AP). By Evan Vucci sample. It comes as Trump rose from the ground after being hit in the ear and raised his fist in a salute to the crowd as Secret Service agents protected him.

“It’s a pretty perfect shot,” says Helsingin Sanomat’s photo manager Markku Niskanen.

I picture the arrestingness is influenced by the background of the shot, Trump’s defiant expression and the American flag flying in the background.

In the picture you can see similar symbolism as, for example by Eugène Delacroix in the 1830 painting Freedom leads the peoplein which a woman symbolizing freedom rises above the crowd holding a French flag, notes the US newspaper The New York Times.

Eugène Delacroix’s Freedom Leads the People from 1830.

“Trump looks really powerful in the picture. You can see streaks of blood on his face, but you get the feeling that he will get out of this,” analyzes Niskanen.

“Trump’s threat is interesting in relation to the secret service agents, who lean towards him, forming a triangle out of the crowd. Although we know that the agents are protecting Trump in the picture, you can look at the picture symbolically as they seek protection from the leader.”

A sample its effectiveness is enhanced by its simplicity. The viewer can focus on the main characters of the picture without background noise.

“The tonal world of the picture is simple, everyone is dressed the same, and there is no audience in the background. Simplicity makes the image stronger.”

However, what makes the picture special is the American flag flying in the background. Without it, the image would not necessarily have the same impact, Niskanen reflects.

“In images that are becoming classic, the American flag often plays some kind of role.”

An example will do By Joe Rosenthal classic image Iwo Jima flag raising from 1945. In the photo, US troops raise their country’s flag on top of Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima in Japan in World War II. Rosenthal got the shot the Pulitzer Prize for news photography immediately in the year of its publication.

War photographer Joe Rosenthal’s picture of Iwo Jima from 1945.

News agency Photographer Evan Vucci tells AP that Saturday’s campaign event was one of hundreds he has photographed.

“I heard bangs over my shoulder and I knew immediately that they came from a gun,” says Vucci In AP’s video.

“At that moment I ran to the stage and started taking pictures — When I heard the shots, I knew this was a moment in American history that needed to be documented. It is our job as journalists to do that work.”

Second the image that emerged from the assassination attempt is a photographer from the US newspaper The New York Times by Doug Mills taken by Mills managed to capture his image of the bullet whizzing past Trump.

Mills has photographed presidents since 1983, the magazine tells. It was also a normal job for him at first. After hearing the shots, he ran like Vucci to the stage to take pictures.

Mills tells the news channel for CNNthat he didn’t know at first that he had immortalized his image with a bullet.

“I have always been afraid of getting into this kind of situation. I have also always wondered what I would do in the situation. I hope I get a good shot, but I hope I don’t get shot,” he describes according to The New York Times.