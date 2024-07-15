Firing Trump | “I want to try to unite our country” – Trump’s speech at the Republican meeting was renewed

Trump’s firing|Trump spoke about the assassination attempt to at least two conservative newspaper reporters on a flight to Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention is being held this week.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Trump plans to emphasize national unity in his speech at the Republican National Convention. Trump’s desire to unite the people is a new income angle, because in the past he has incited discord. Over the weekend, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

of the United States running for president Donald Trump plans to emphasize national unity in an upcoming speech at the Republican caucus.

Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at his campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening local time. He was hit in the ear during the incident. One spectator in the audience of the event died and two people were seriously injured.

After the shooting on Sunday, Trump arrived in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he is to be officially confirmed as the Republican presidential candidate at the party’s four-day convention.

Trump’s according to the assassination attempt, his speech at the party meeting has become new.

“Basically, I had a speech that was incredibly inspiring. It was brutal, very good, very tight. I threw it away,” Trump told the conservative For The Washington Examiner.

“I think it would be very bad if I went on stage and went wild about how terrible everyone is, how corrupt and crooked, even if it were true. If this [salamurhayritystä] wouldn’t have happened, we would have had a tough talk. Now we have a speech that is more unifying,” he said.

“I want to try to unite our countries, but I don’t know if it’s possible. The nation is very divided,” Trump stated in the tabloid newspaper The New York Post by.

Journalists from conservative newspapers were on Trump’s flight when he traveled to Wisconsin.

However, according to The Washington Examiner, the shooting incident did not make Trump want to make fundamental changes to his policy.

“It has an effect. But maybe the effect will wear off when the other side starts to get uncomfortable,” Trump said of the assassination attempt.

Desire uniting the people is a new angle for Trump, because in his previous speeches he has repeatedly stirred up discord.

The most notable example is the 2020 election, where Trump refused to accept his defeat by the Democrats For Joe Biden. Allegations of election fraud eventually led to Trump’s supporters violently breaking into the 2021 congressional building, where decision-makers were preparing to confirm Biden’s election victory.

Saturday after the assassination attempt, Trump’s political opponent, Democratic candidate Biden, also called for unity.

“Political rhetoric is overheated, and we must now lower its temperature. The stakes are extremely high in this election. Regardless, we are neighbors, friends, not each other’s enemies,” Biden said.

With the incident, Biden temporarily put his own campaign criticizing Trump on hiatus.