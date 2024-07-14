Firing Trump | Eyewitnesses to the shooting describe the chaos – “Just bam, bam, bam”

Trump’s firing|Eyewitnesses to the shooting say that the situation was suddenly pure chaos. People were in disbelief at what had just happened.

14.7. 9:48 am

of the United States the Republican candidate for president Donald Trump was shot on Saturday at a campaign meeting, the US media and international news agencies reported.

The US media reports that the suspect is a Caucasian 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania. The suspect was killed by the Secret Service. In the scene, one person died and two people were seriously injured.

The authorities are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Eyewitnesses have described a chaotic situation to the media. Bloomberg reporter who was there Hadriana Lowenkron tellsthat the gravity of the situation hit me in the face only after a while.

Lowenkron says that people were unsure, anxious, confused and disbelieving in the situation.

“The police tried to escort people off the field. When I was about to get out myself, the weight of what I had just witnessed began to sink into my consciousness,” says Lowenkron.

According to him, the field of phones disappeared immediately after the incident, which increased uncertainty. Some people immediately tried to run away from the place and many pushed and shoved each other out of the way.

Lowenkron also says that he heard people around him saying out loud phrases like “Are you serious?” and “Take him off the stage, I can’t say anything else”.

A Trump supporter who was there Anthony Davis tells for the BBCthat he saw Trump’s suspected shooter on the roof of the building behind them even before the shots were fired.

“We saw the police walking down below and we said hey, there’s a man on that roof with a rifle. The police didn’t know what was going on,” Davis describes.

He says he was surprised that Trump still hadn’t been taken off the stage.

“The next thing I know, there were five shots,” Davis says.

Witness Rico Elmore describes to CNN, that he immediately rushed to help a person every year after getting hit with blood. He did not know the victim in question.

“All I know is that shots were fired, then I jumped over the barrier and put my hand on the bleeding man’s head, bleeding profusely,” Elmore says.

He says he didn’t see what happened to Trump. Elmore’s shirt got stained with the blood of a victim he didn’t know, and Elmore only had time to see that victim being hurt.

Republican senatorial candidate Dave McCormick also describes to CNN that he saw an immediate attack on Trump. He was sitting in the first row at the event and Trump had just called him on stage when the sounds of gunshots started.

“A series of shots, about seven or eight shots. Just ‘pam, pam, pam,’” MvCormick describes what he saw.

“Suddenly everything was pure chaos. The Secret Service immediately covered the president by jumping on him and the crowd pressed him to the ground.”

For The Guardian witness Blake Marnell says that he did not realize at the time that he had just heard gunshots. However, he understood that there was clearly blood on Trump’s head.

“However, I couldn’t even tell if it was his level. I was optimistic based on the fact that he [Trump] was defiant. He shook his fist and he wasn’t taken away super fast,” says Marnell.

“I was hoping it was a prank, that it would have been a bad joke.”

