Firing Trump | Expert: Biden is now more difficult to crank out of the presidential candidacy

Trump’s firing|It is difficult to assess the effect of the shooting on the atmosphere hovering over the elections, but according to a researcher at the University of Helsinki, it hardly brings anything positive.

of the United States former president Donald Trump was shot Saturday at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The likely Republican presidential candidate was hit in the ear, and one spectator in the audience and the suspected shooter died in the shooting.

The settings of the November elections in the United States have been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, when the likely candidate of the Democrats, the sitting president Joe Biden a discussion about age has arisen within the party.

Part of the party elite has been of that opinionthat Biden should step aside and the party should choose another candidate to challenge Trump instead.

Helsinki university researcher Niko Pyrhönen believes that Trump’s firing may have an impact on Biden’s chances of continuing as the Democratic presidential candidate, although there are major uncertainties associated with the situation.

University of Helsinki researcher Niko Pyrhönen

“A certain kind of narrowing of ranks is happening in both the Democratic and Republican parties. Certainly [ampuminen] reduces the desire of the Democrats to go looking for new alternatives”, says Pyrhönen.

American media NBC News has interviewed several Democratic influencers who remain anonymous. According to them, Saturday’s events knocked the air out of the attempt to replace Biden with another candidate.

However, Pyrhönen believes that Biden’s continuation as the party’s candidate is more influenced by other issues.

He says all along that he thought that the discussion about Biden’s continuation has primarily been driven by the big, US media. The possibility of Biden stepping aside has been overestimated in the last couple of weeks.

“Just a day before the shooting [yhdysvaltalainen senaattori] Bernie Sanders came out and said that there can be no other candidate,” says Pyrhönen, referring to the US media The New York Times to the published opinion piece.

Sanders and Biden have been at odds in the past on many issues. When you take into account the previous votes, Sanders’ support is, according to Pyrhönen, a convincing example that Biden is not on the way out of the candidacy.

“In my opinion, it was not likely before that someone else would be found to replace Biden and this one [ampumisen] through even less”, Pyrhönen sums up.

Itwhich the shooting might affect, according to Pyrhönen, is the general atmosphere around the elections.

Helsingin Sanomat previously interviewed Professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki Mikko Saikku estimates that the shooting could even be good for the political atmosphere if all parties behave correctly and conciliatoryly.

Pyrhönen disagrees.

“I don’t think that even in optimistic interpretations it can be said that this is doing good. But this can do more or less harm,” says Pyrhönen.

“The fact that the rhetoric on the part of the Democrats is moderated already seems to be happening, and it is quite likely that some Republicans will go along with it.”

However, Pyrhönen says the atmosphere debate will come back to who uses the sharpest rhetoric of all. They are often specifically Trump supporters.

“For these people [maltillistumista] does not happen.”

According to Pyrhönen, it is still difficult to predict what the net effect will be if some people start using calmer voices and some more high-pitched ones.

