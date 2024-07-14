Firing Trump | Could Biden benefit from the firing? “The milk has already spilled,” says the expert

Trump’s firing|Donald Trump’s campaign will make use of the shooting incident in the campaign, believes Professor of North American Studies Benita Heiskanen. It may not matter in terms of the final result.

In the media it has been suggested that shooting incident presidential candidate Donald Trump’s his Democrat opponent could influence the election Joe Biden campaign positively, as it has taken the focus away from his blunders.

There are talks about replacing Biden with another Democratic candidate According to NBC already bored.

Professor of North American Studies at the University of Turku Benita Heiskanen according to the matter is not so simple.

Biden’s situation in his own party has been difficult for a long time, he states. Therefore, the situation is not essentially swayed by individual incidents such as the shooting incident.

Heiskanen sees that the concern about Biden’s health is too great for many voters to ignore. Voters don’t know if he would survive four more years as president.

“The milk has already spilled. Trump has been leading in the opinion polls of the Libra states for a long time, and now he also leads the national polls so clearly that the difference does not even fit within the margin of error.”

“ “Shooting incidents are always linked to identity politics.”

Trump’s the campaign team has previously managed to take advantage of seemingly negative events for Trump, Heiskanen states.

He considers the arrest photo taken of Trump as an example of this. It was started to be printed both for t-shirts, mugs and posters within a day of publishing the image.

In Heiskanen’s opinion, it is also clear that any political actor who is a victim of political violence receives sympathy from the people.

“After all, Trump’s campaign has maintained the idea that he is the target of political persecution. Without a doubt, shooting will be used to one’s benefit in one way or another.”

Donald Trump supporters gathered in front of Trump Tower in New York after the shooting incident.

Heiskanen according to which the direction of the political debate following a shooting depends on the background of the shooter.

“Shooting incidents are always connected in one way or another to identity politics, i.e. to who has shot and whom.”

Finnish time on Sunday morning survived, that the shooter is registered as a Republican voter. According to Heiskanen, it is an important detail.

“If it hadn’t turned out that the shooter has a Republican background, the conversation would have gone in a completely different direction.”

On the other hand, later on Sunday morning it turned out that the shooter had also made $15 donation for a group close to the Democratic Party in 2021.

“Since the shooter has been killed, we’ll never find out what that means unless he’s left some written material behind that reveals his motive.”

Heiskanen believes that the Democrats will bring to the table the cornerstone of the Republican policy, namely gun legislation.

The traditional pattern in shooting incidents is to first show sympathy to the victims, then start thinking about what went wrong. Finally, when the appropriate time has passed, we start to discuss political details, Heiskanen describes.

According to Heiskanen, the Republicans have relaxed gun legislation throughout the 2000s. We’re still running the ramps.

“I assume the Democrats’ central argument will be that this is a case made possible by Republican policies.”

