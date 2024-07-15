Firing Trump | Biden denies that he incited violence against Trump: “I didn’t say that”

Trump’s firing|The president named the Republican vice presidential nominee a Trump clone.

of the United States president Joe Biden admits that he should not have used the word bull’s-eye when addressing the opposition candidate About Donald Trump. Bull’s eye refers to the center of the target.

In a leaked private call to his donors, Biden said it was time to put Trump in the bull’s eye. Trump supporters and some Democrats have accused Biden of inciting violence with his comments.

Trump, who is seeking his second presidential term, was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend.

NBC’s in the interview, Biden admits that the bull’s-eye word was a mistake, but denied the wider criticism, because it was only a figure of speech.

“I didn’t say aim. I said to the bull’s eye. I meant focusing on him. To what he does, to his policies, to the numerous lies he has told in the election debates,” Biden explained.

President Biden commented on the matter in an interview with the news channel NBC, which was the second interview he gave on a major television channel after the election debate that went wrong at the end of June.

In an interview Biden was asked if he has reflected on his own rhetoric and its potential incitement to violence since Trump’s assassination attempt.

“How to talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the (former) president says things like he says? Shouldn’t we just say nothing because it might incite something,” Biden answered with rhetorical questions.

“I have not taken part in that rhetoric. My opponent is,” Biden said.

The president referred, among other things, to Trump’s comment that a massacre would follow his defeat. He also recalled that Trump made mocking jokes when the former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi the husband was attacked.

“I’m not the man who said I want to be a dictator, and I’m not the man who refused to accept the outcome of the election,” Biden said.

On Monday reporters asked Biden what he thought of the Ohio senator From JD Vancewho was selected as Trump’s vice-presidential candidate a moment earlier.

“Clone of Trump on matters of fact. I don’t see any difference,” Biden acknowledged.

New York Times says that Biden’s campaign organization has accepted the proposal of the CBS channel vice president Horrible Harris and JD Vance’s argument.

In an interview with NBC, Biden stated again that he is not withdrawing from the presidential race, despite the criticism he has received. Several parties have been concerned about whether Biden is already too old to be president or capable of defeating Trump in the presidential race.

He said he understands the questions his 81-year-old age raises.

“I’m old, but first of all, I’m only three years older than Trump. Secondly”, my mind is damn sharp.

Biden said he had accomplished more in three and a half years than any president in a long time.

“I want to be judged on that.”