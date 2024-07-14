Firing Trump | American history knows several assassinations and assassination attempts of presidents

Trump’s firing|The last assassination of a US president was in 1963, when John F. Kennedy was shot dead.

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot on Saturday night at the campaign event. Trump was hit in the ear during the incident.

The shooting happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, and authorities are investigating the incident as a suspected attempted murder.

Trump’s suspected assassination attempt is not the first assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate – there are several in American history.

Barack Obama (2011)

An Idaho man was accused of attempting to assassinate Obama in 2011 when he fired shots into the White House.

Ronald Reagan (1981)

President Reagan was seriously wounded in a shooting incident as he was leaving an event at the Hilton Hotel in Washington.

The attacker was John Hinckley Jr, which was released in 2022. Reagan spent twelve days in the hospital. The incident boosted Reagan’s popularity.

Gerald Ford (1975)

There were two assassination attempts on President Ford in September 1975. The President was unharmed in these assassination attempts by women. The shootings in California happened within just 17 days of each other.

George Wallace (1972)

Wallace, the Democratic presidential candidate, was shot four times at a campaign event at a mall in Maryland. He was permanently paralyzed.

Robert F. Kennedy (1968)

President John F. Kennedy brother Robertwho was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, was shot at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The assassination had a profound effect on the 1968 presidential race and occurred just two months after the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr after the murder.

John F. Kennedy (1963)

Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated President Kennedy while he was riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

Many Americans feel that Kennedy’s death ushered in a more violent period in American politics and society, along with the Vietnam War and the civil rights struggle.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933)

President-elect D. Roosevelt was the target of an assassination attempt in Miami, Florida. He wasn’t hurt, but the mayor of Chicago was Anton Cermak died in the incident.

Theodore Roosevelt (1912)

Roosevelt was running for president again when he was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bullet that remained in his chest for the rest of his life was slowed by a 50-page speech folded into his breast pocket and a steel eyeglass case.

Roosevelt decided to give his planned speech despite being shot and agreed to go to the hospital only afterwards.

William McKinley (1901)

Anarchist Leon Czolgosz killed President McKinley in Buffalo, New York.

Abraham Lincoln (1865)

A well-known actor and Confederate supporter John Wilkes Booth assassinated Lincoln while he was watching the play titled Our American Cousin at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

Booth’s attack came just days after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War. The incident was part of a larger series of events involving the vice president of Andrew Johnson and Foreign Minister of William Seward attempted murders.

