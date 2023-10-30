Firing the Scraper | Someone shot with a shotgun in the forest – Hunter: “There’s something strange here”

The police in Eastern Finland suspect that Kaavi in ​​Pohjois Savo was shot with a serial weapon over the weekend. Police have asked for tips about the shootings, which they suspect are related.

Eastern Finland the police suspect that Kaavi in ​​Pohjois-Savo was shot with a serial weapon over the weekend. The police have asked for tips about two shooting incidents that happened on Saturday, which are suspected to be related to each other.

Inspector Teemu Moilanen The Eastern Finland Police Department says on Monday that the police have very little information about the events. The police have received a few tips related to the cases, which they are currently investigating.

A sound observation reminiscent of a serial was made on Saturday for half a day. The sound was located at the turning point of the forest road, where shell casings were found. Hunters may have been in danger from the incident that happened in the afternoon, the police said on Sunday.

A similar sound observation was also made on the night between Friday and Saturday. The sound came from the vicinity of the Kaavi railway and Outokummuntie.

The police are investigating the cases and their connection to each other.

The investigation has not revealed anything that would indicate that a possible shooting with serial fire was aimed at a person with the intention of harming or scaring, the Eastern Finland Police Department told HS on Sunday.

On Saturday There were a lot of hunters in Kaavi’s forests hunting elk, says the operations director of Kaavi’s Game Management Association Arto Nykänen.

“I think that all hunting clubs in Kaavi still had something to hunt on the weekend. There were a lot of hunters on the move, including small game hunters as well.”

He does not know the details of the events, but he says that he has discussed the matter with other hunters in the area. According to Nykänen, there is “something strange” in the case.

“I’ve never heard of going to a remote area to shoot with a machine gun before. I wouldn’t have thought that this could happen. On the other hand, even crazier things are happening in the world.”

A twitch has been hunting since the 70s. He knows that assault rifles have nothing to do with hunting. A shotgun that fires a burst is strictly prohibited for all hunting.

“Who was it? We don’t have any serial firearms. I also have several guns in my gun cabinet, but none of them can shoot in burst fire. There are no such weapons in hunting. I don’t know where such weapons got there from then.”

Nykäne does not know what kind of danger the hunters were in on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t heard. Sounds very extraordinary. I would say that it is always dangerous to shoot with a serial firearm.”

Nykänen describes that near the shooting incident that happened on Saturday afternoon, there is a dance stage called Sivakan Lava, which is mostly used in the summer. On the other hand, according to him, there are many settlements in the vicinity of the Kaavi railway and Outokummuntie.

For now the police have not found out who or who are behind the shooting incidents. Commissioner Moilanen says that you can only get possession of a serial firearm with an exception permit, such as can be granted to, for example, a collector.

“As a general rule, you should not have a serial firearm in your possession. It’s very rare that anyone has a serial firearm.”

The police are investigating the cases as aggravated firearms offenses and causing danger.

The police have requested observations, in particular, of the white car that was moving near the scene, which is suspected to be related to the incidents. The police are hoping for more details about the white car.

You can send tips or observations to the police by phone at 0295415232 or by email at [email protected].