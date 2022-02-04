The departure of Gerardo Martino seemed to be assured in case the Mexican National Team did not defeat its counterpart from Panama, however, and in favor of all, El Tri fulfilled the 3 points that make them comfortable in the tie, the coach maintained his work and those selected released the pressure they had on them and they will also have the subject they want on the bench.
However, the big winners were the leaders of the Mexican Football Federation, since they avoided the work of looking for a new coach for El Tri, as well as the embarrassment of firing “Tata” months before Qatar 2022, not to mention the savings of several million dollars that they obtained thanks to the continuity of the Argentine.
According to information from the Record Sniper, Martino enjoys millionaire income as a coach of the Mexican National Team, his salary amounts to 3 million dollars per year and if he is fired, the Mexican Football Federation must pay a settlement of 6 million dollars immediately to the coach, a figure that would seriously hurt the FMF’s portfolio and that at least at the beginning of the year, they have managed to save.
#Firing #Martino #implies #millionaire #settlement #coach
Leave a Reply