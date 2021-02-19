An unknown man threw a lighted fireworks into the car of the speaker of the Krasnoyarsk City Council Natalya Filyurina, while she was still inside, reports RIA News citing a source in the emergency services of the region.

“Fireworks or something like that hit the car or near. She did not suffer, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

A source of RIA Novosti in law enforcement said that the shell exploded near Filyurina’s car. It happened in the morning near the city hall. Other details were not disclosed.

Police and FSB officers work on the spot. They interview potential eyewitnesses and view surveillance footage. The identity of the suspect is being investigated.