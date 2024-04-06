Official authorities in Sharjah announced the intensification of their oversight efforts to stop the sale of fireworks inside various sales outlets during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, due to the danger they pose to children.

The State Public Prosecution explained – through a film published on social media – the penalty for trading in fireworks without a license, explaining that it includes imprisonment and a fine, or one of them.

In detail, the Sharjah City Municipality has allocated 43 teams to monitor distortions in the public appearance during Eid Al Fitr, based on its preparations to welcome the Eid, and to provide an environment free of behaviors that negatively affect the general appearance and comfort of residents. It has also developed proactive plans to deal with public reports and respond to their inquiries.

The Director-General of the Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al-Taniji, confirmed that the monitoring and inspection teams will intensify their efforts to take administrative and legal measures against those who commit violations, especially street vendors who offer goods of unknown origin and practice this activity in random markets.

He added that the inspection tours will include various sales outlets, to ensure that fireworks are not sold and promoted, due to the danger they pose, in addition to intensifying monitoring of beaches and green spaces to follow up on the public’s compliance with the controls and instructions issued by the municipality.

In turn, the director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, warned of the dangers of using fireworks during the celebration of the Eid holiday, pointing out the resulting accidents and injuries that may turn feelings of joy into sadness, and urged parents to adhere to the instructions of the information boards on the beaches. And not allowing their children to go there without supervision.

Al Shamsi stressed the tightening of control over stores and social media sites that promote the sale of fireworks, with the approaching Eid Al Fitr, calling on families to tighten control over their children and not allow them to buy firecrackers.

On the other hand, the Criminal Information Center of the State Public Prosecution (Waa’i), through a film published on social media sites, explained the penalty for trading in fireworks without a license.

He pointed out that the law stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks to and from the country without a license.

The prosecution indicated that “explosives are a chemical compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to predisposing factors, such as an activating force in producing pressure and heat, and at a certain speed that leads to impact or damage to the surrounding area, and this includes fireworks.”

The law stipulates that “explosives may not be acquired, possessed, acquired, carried, imported, exported, re-exported, transited, temporarily shipped, traded, manufactured, repaired, transported, or disposed of in any way, except after obtaining… A license or permit from the licensing authority or the concerned authority.