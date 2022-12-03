RoosendaalA 20-year-old man from Belgium was arrested in the night from Friday to Saturday because he threw fireworks at a group of people and the police. That happened on the Nieuwe Markt in Roosendaal. One man was injured because the fireworks exploded against his body and several people complained of hearing loss. The man is suspected of aggravated assault.

CCTV footage shows that the man took fireworks from his jacket pocket, lit them and threw them at surveillance officers. Shortly afterwards, a group of 15 people became the target of the suspect. Again he lit firecrackers which he threw in the direction of the group. A man was injured and a woman had hearing loss, according to police. Bystanders spoke to the man about his behavior, but this resulted in pushing and pulling.

The man in his twenties was arrested but first tried to resist. During his arrest, the man was also searched, after which officers discovered that he still had fireworks with him. The suspect has been arrested and will be questioned on Saturday. The injured man and the woman who suffered hearing damage will file a report.

