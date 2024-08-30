Fireworks | The Venetian splash can startle the birds in the night tree – “Sometimes it would be good to respect nature too”

Fireworks|A new Venetian fireworks display will be held in Lohjanjärvi on Saturday. The expert is concerned about the impact of banging on the birds in the area.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. For the first time, Venetian fireworks will be held on the beach of Lohja’s Aurlahti. Arvi Hägglund, chairman of the Lohja Ornithological Association, is concerned about the effects of fireworks on waterfowl. The fireworks are organized by restaurants Urbar, Villa Haikari and Aurlahti Rantakafe. The organizers have received no worried feedback about the birds.

In Lohja the organized Venetian fireworks will startle the waterfowl. Three restaurant companies operating on Lohjanjärvi’s Aurlahti beach are organizing fireworks for the first time.

HS received a tip about the effect of fireworks on waterfowl in the area. Are fireworks a danger to birds?

“Aurlahti is [Lohjanjärvellä] the only place where waterfowl can escape. But if you think that the birds are startled, of course,” says the chairman of the Lohja ornithological association Haki Arvi Hägglund.

According to Hägglund, there are usually plenty of geese and ducks on the beach of Aurlahti, although the crowds of people from the Venetian noises might drive them away on the weekend.

Venetians celebrate the last weekend of August to celebrate the end of the cottage and boating season. Originally, the end of summer was celebrated especially on the coasts of Western Finland and Ostrobothnia. Traditionally, the Venetian celebration is therefore focused on the water’s edge.

Canada geese on the beach of Aurlahti in 2021.

Fireworks starts on Saturday at nine in the evening, when, according to Hägglund, the birds are no longer in the air but have landed on the night tree. So there is hardly any need to fear collisions between rockets and birds. The birds, when startled, run away from the rockets along the water.

“They don’t take off, thank God, and they don’t go directly towards the rocket fire.”

The locals’ concerns about the birds in the fireworks area have not reached Hägglund’s ears. Also the entrepreneur of the beach bar Urbar, which organizes fireworks For Riku Loman there have been no contacts appealing to the safety of waterfowl. In addition to Urbari, the organizers are Villa Haikari and Aurlahti Rantakafe.

Vacation would like to contact the entrepreneurs directly about concerns. According to him, waterfowl have not been particularly taken into account in the preparations.

“There should be no birds or nesting areas near the shooting site itself, because it is in the middle of the lake. Although of course I’m not a biologist,” he says.

The harm of fireworks to nature and animals is a topic of conversation, especially around the New Year. Fireworks stressful including horses and dogs. in Helsinki was banned in the new year, private fireworks in some areas citing people’s safety, but also littering.

Vacation believes that the fireworks will attract a large number of spectators. In the past, the Venetians of Aurlahti have been entertained by a fire show, but this year they ended up with a different kind of pyrotechnics.

“The idea came from my client, who has the papers of a shooter. He said we should have fireworks. Then a lot of companies got involved.”

Hägglund understands the desire for fireworks, but states that he never recommends fireworks from the point of view of birds or nature.

Venetian weekend however, according to Hägglund, fireworks are less fatal for birds than fireworks organized earlier in the summer. For example, in July the chicks are small and the breeding season is in progress.

Hägglund also emphasizes that the harmfulness of rocket fire depends not only on the location, but also on what kind of rockets are fired and for how long. He hopes that the scale of banging will remain within reasonable limits this weekend as well.

“The Venetians is a place of celebration for one group of mammals, i.e. humans. If nothing [juhlintaa] accept, then it’s even more difficult, but it would be good to respect nature sometimes.”