Planet Mangaas already done for many other animation successes, also brings the paper version of Fireworks (as I will abbreviate until the end of the article!), blockbuster film of 2017, arrived by us in 2020 on Blu-ray (here our review) and appreciated above all for the animated compartment and for soundtracks. Two factors certainly difficult to instill in the manga and in his respective novel, in which the screenwriter promises numerous enrichments and unpublished scenes compared to what is seen in the cinema. So let’s go and discover all the strengths and weaknesses of the work that has been able to enchant just like a fireworks show!

Original title: Uchiage Hanabi, Shita kara Miru ka? Yoko kara Miru ka?

English title: Fireworks – Should they be viewed from the side or from below?

Japanese release: 2017-2018

Italian release: 11 August 2022

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Volumes: 2 (of 2) + novel

Genre: Romantic, slice of life, sci-fi, tragedy

Drawings: Makoto Fuugetsu

History: Shunji Iwai (for the novel Hitoshi One)

Format: paperback with dust jacket, B / W,

Number of pages: 168 (manga) and 236 (novel) We reviewed the “Fireworks: should they be seen from the side or from below?” via print copy provided to us by Planet Manga.

If only I could go back to that moment

Fireworks, for those who have not seen the film, follows the strange stories of two students, Norimichi and Nazuna, on a summer day characterized by the classic fireworks festival. The story initially centers on a futile discussion: What are fireworks really like? Are they flat or are they round? (which would have been a better title too!). This quarrel between kidstypical of a slice of lifeslowly transforms into something more adventurous and romantic, with digressions towards science fiction. The debut that breaks the quiet initial rhythm is in this case determined by the appearance of Nazuna Oikawa, and of a strange luminous sphere in her possession that inexplicably arouses Norimichi’s curiosity.

The fact is that the girl’s life is about to be turned upside down by her parents’ choice to change country, and before leaving she asks Azumibest friend of the protagonist, an appointment for the festival that evening (essential scenario) with related fires, where the group should have verify which of the two statements was the correct one. But the appointment will not be what you might expect! You too, like the protagonist, will ask yourselves: is this the way it was supposed to go? But it really is when everything appears decided that the linearity of the story is upset by an almost magical event, which will lead Nazuna and Norimichi in an improvised love escape, which however, piece by piece, will seem more and more “right” and admirable. If the two kids manage to be together you will find out only by reading the two volumes (or the book) of this bundle!

All in one summer day

The plot, typically adolescent, is something consolidated, both for the structure and for the themes. First of all, to those who have embraced philosophy in the tragic past, it will seem clear that the narration is that typical of a tragedy Aristotelian, with respect for its pseudo-unity: everything that takes place in the same country, a single main plot, and above all a succession of events that ends within the same evening. It is therefore clear that the story, as in other similar titles where individual choices have a decisive importance (STEINS; GATE, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Re: ZERO)focuses heavily on the anxiety of a drama upon us that must be avoided.

In this “light” narrative tension the small variations that lead to the pyrotechnic ending develop, with a setting that, as a great fan, I really appreciated, despite not having the same visual rendering of the film, nor its musical notes as a frame. In addition to the romance, the title plays a lot on things we take for granted, such as school everyday life, friendship, or precisely the ways in which fireworks explode: in the world that each of us creates even the most glaring truth could be turned upside down, and responsibility is not necessarily external! . Even the characters, rather stereotyped, seem to realize this, and this is perhaps the least successful aspect of the work: in a rather common plot nowadaysand at times even unclear, of the protagonists who make almost automatic choices add little to the final result, making the paper less exciting than the film, despite a good reconstruction of landscapes and dialogues.

A difficult undertaking

With these premises, it goes without saying that the most difficult aspect of this Panini release was to make a work appreciable that had focused heavily on the typical aspects of a film (OST and colored scenes) with a black and white manga. A goal that was only partially successful. Quick reading, accompanied by curated designs by Makoto Fuugetsu (typical of the anime) and well-rendered dialogues is able to entertain the reader, but it is immediately perceived how the various scenes have been cut out and designed for a more visual narration, especially as regards the climax: in the film by Hitoshi One (based on live action by Shunji Iwai 1993) doubts and flaws were masterfully covered by romantic scenes and fireworks, while here these moments almost lose their meaning, so much so that in the end even the bet on the dynamics of the explosions is forgotten. The well-made drawings and clear dialogues, albeit with some important cuts, do not therefore offer the right emotions, but only a pleasant romantic story with a predictable ending and without too many explanations. Nothing, however, that has not already happened with other titles rendered in this format!

A pairing on which Panini is, rightly, focusing in some cases (see the recent editions of Shangri-La Frontier) is the accompaniment of a volume to be read in the manga. It is known that in Italy the light novels and the narrative linked to fandom it takes little, so a similar box is a good opportunity to spread the genre to those who have never been interested in it. Also in this case the book edited by Hitoshi One is an excellent addition to the two volumes: although this is the first novel of Hitoshi One and the style is similar to the script of a screenplay (with descriptive parts interrupted continuously by direct speeches), the reading is enjoyable And adds many details to history. Nerd labeling, descriptions of landscapes, songs, comic skits and comprehensive explanations are just some of these enrichments. Suffice it to say that the first thirty pages of the book cover about half of those of the manga. In addition, the novel is better perceived growth of the protagonists and their feelings, with a greater order of events and consequently a less sense of loss in approaching the finale. Therefore a delicate reading around the work.

To whom do we recommend Fireworks: should they be viewed from the side or from below?

The complete edition (with a really nice wrapping) could rightly appeal to those who enjoyed the film. It would be obvious to them to recommend it, but it could be a good buy both for those who want to fully learn the scenes designed by the director, and for those looking for a quick and light reading, with the manga first and then with the narrative. On the other hand, I would advise against the box set, even given its price, to those who do not love books very much: in this case, focus on the ordinary edition and you will already understand from the first issue if this adventure (romantic, with traits of science fiction mystery) is for you.

A manga that faithfully traces the film

A book with additional details

Good drawings and dialogues Flat and previously seen characters

Few real twists