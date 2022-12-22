as in each December season, Civil protection warns about the risks and damage to the environment generated by the use of pyrotechnics.

According to National Council for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), accidents with the use of pyrotechnics they are multiplied by three compared to the rest of the year.

Between 2003 and 2021, the agency recorded 124 injured people and 25 deaths in events where there were gunpowder devices in Jalisco, with which the State ranked fourth in the nation in incidents of this type.

For its part, the State Council for the Prevention of Accidents in Jalisco (CEPAJ) recalled that measures must be taken to avoid minor burns to serious damage.

In the case of its use in public events, CEPAJ recommends keeping a prudent distance from castles and the launchers of the Fireworks.

It also requests to restrict its use to minors.

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit and its municipal counterparts will carry out operations to inhibit the sale and use of pyrotechnics.