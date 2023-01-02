The discussion about the fight against illegal fireworks flared up again after last year. While the ACP police union advocates heavier penalties for possession, the Dutch fireworks industry sees the solution in a tougher approach to production in Europe.

According to Leo Groeneveld, chairman of the fireworks umbrella organization Belangenvereniging Pyrotechniek Nederland (BPN), stricter European rules would be ‘an enormous step forward’ in the fight against illegal fireworks. “There is a large cobra producer in Italy. Those fireworks are then brought into the Netherlands.”

Cobras have the power of a hand grenade, according to the police. These ‘bombs’ were also thrown at aid workers last year. According to Groeneveld, the fireworks industry already pointed out to the government in 2008 the production of heavy fireworks elsewhere in Europe. But the road to change is difficult, he says. “It was already clear then that European regulations had to be changed. These products are intended for professional fireworks, but professionals in the Netherlands do not use them at all. Nevertheless, millions worth of cobras are brought in.” The logistics in particular are going illegal, sees Groeneveld. See also Column | A word from the world of adults has been lost in children's lives

Illegal firecrackers are so powerful that they blow up mailboxes. © Caspar Huurdeman



According to Groeneveld, ‘not too much attention has been paid’ to the proposals that have been made. “The Dutch government is now aware of it, but it apparently has too little decisive power or strength to ensure that it changes in the very short term. A proposal has been launched towards the European Commission, but there is very little speed.”

According to the industry, there should also be an upper limit for the weight of gunpowder in bangers. If there were, then there would be another limitation, says Groeneveld. ,, So called flash bangers are now sometimes produced with 100 grams of gunpowder, which is criminal.”

It has been bothering the industry for some time that they are held responsible for illegal fireworks. “We are not responsible for that. As a society, we have to do something about that,” says Groeneveld.

Tougher punishments

Police union ACP repeated today what they have been advocating for since 2017: they want the possession of heavy illegal fireworks to fall under the law on weapons and ammunition. “We are talking about explosives here,” said a spokesperson. They also want a national fireworks ban. See also Missiles on Odessa: Putin proves he can't be trusted

Police officers were very busy in many places last year, according to the unions. Several officers were injured and suffered hearing damage, for example, because they were pelted with fireworks, the police chief said. A fireworks ban was in force in twelve municipalities, but this was ignored en masse. According to the police unions, enforcement is now hardly possible and a national ban is the best solution.

“That ban will have to be a combination,” said the ACP spokesman. “So not just a ban on consumer fireworks. More measures are needed to keep this extremely explosive material from abroad, for example by making international agreements. Politicians have to deal with this. Something has to happen. It cannot be limited to words of abhorrence and condemnation.”

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Brazil records 37 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours