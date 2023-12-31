Fireworks | Husin Silmäklinikka reminds New Year's revelers: “Use safety glasses tonight”

More than 90 percent of New Year's eye injuries have occurred in situations where protective glasses were not used.

Huss the eye clinic was told on Sunday before noon that no patients had arrived there yet due to injuries caused by New Year's fireworks. According to the law, fireworks can only be set off after 6 p.m.

Hus Eye Clinic reminds us of the importance of wearing protective glasses during fireworks. The use of safety glasses is mandatory, but too many people forget them.

Safety glasses protect well against eye injuries caused by fireworks, because according to statistics, safety glasses were not used in 91–97 percent of eye injuries during the New Year.

Spectators should also wear safety glasses. 35 percent of eye injuries are caused by bystanders.

As many as 32 percent of New Year's eye injuries have been children.

Also The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes reminds us of the dangers of fireworks. Fireworks cause an average of 14 eye injuries each year, and the number has not decreased in the last ten years.

A year ago at the turn of the year, 16 people suffered eye injuries from fireworks.

Two years ago, 20 eye injuries caused by fireworks were treated on New Year's Eve or in the days immediately following it.

According to the Finnish Ophthalmological Association, injuries were caused by, among other things, 11 stick rockets, three air balloons and one firework called a butterfly. In nine cases, the fuse went off when lit.

Tukes recommends checking that the safety glasses have the CE mark and the manufacturer's information and instructions for use in Finnish and Swedish.