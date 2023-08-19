Fireworks | Helsinki supports limiting fireworks

The city of Helsinki supports the extension of the ban on the use of fireworks.

Councilor Sirpa Asko-Seljavaara (kok) wants to extend the ban on the use of own fireworks in Helsinki during the New Year celebrations.

In October 2022, Asko-Seljavaara made a motion in which he hoped the city council would investigate the possibilities for expanding the prohibition zone in Helsinki. According to Asko-Seljavaara, the ban could cover the inner city or even the whole of Helsinki.

According to Asko-Seljavaara, fireworks cost Helsinki up to 20 million euros annually in the form of eye injuries and fires, for example.

On New Year’s Eve you can set off your own fireworks between 18:00 and 02:00. Even then, shooting off your own fireworks is prohibited in the heart of Helsinki and in several parks.

Ponne expresses the hope that the ban would be extended.

The environment and permit division of the City Environment Board prepared a request for a response to the city government.

In the panel’s response, the wider restriction on the use of fireworks is considered “advisable for many reasons”. According to the division, fireworks cause many kinds of harm, such as noise, littering and deterioration of air quality.

Usage however, according to the division, the restriction should be done at the national level, for example by restricting sales and private use.

According to the division, the new environmental protection regulations would not be appropriate because the authority would have no actual means to limit the sale of fireworks or control their use.

