New Year's Eve fireworks canceled in the Moscow region

The Moscow region authorities canceled fireworks on New Year's Eve. Governor Andrei Vorobyov announced this, reports “MK”.

The official noted that the same decision was made in most regions of Russia. He added that in the Moscow region, law enforcement officers will work in enhanced mode for the New Year.

Earlier in December, the Moscow government announced the abandonment of fireworks for the New Year and Christmas. A year ago, there were no pyrotechnic shows in the capital either.