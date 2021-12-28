Fireworks Häme’s S-stores and the S Group’s head office on various lines from rocket sales: Häme stopped completely, SOK wants to “enable families with children to spend the New Year”

The decision not to participate in the sale applies to all of the S Group’s stores in Kanta and Päijät-Häme.

Fireworks the peak season is currently underway. As in previous years, some rocket dealers have chosen not to sell fireworks in their stores.

Such a decision has been made, for example, by Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa, which operates in 21 municipalities in Kanta- and Päijät-Häme.

The question of whether fireworks should be sold to private individuals always comes up at the turn of the year. The Citizens’ Initiative Rajat Räiskeelle, aimed at banning, was handed over to Parliament in November 2019.

Restricting pyrotechnics to professionals is justified by, among other things, eye and hearing injuries caused by fireworks, debris from firing rockets and air pollution, and anxiety caused to animals by firing.

Cooperative Hämeenmaa’s decision was influenced by reasons other than the decline in sales of fireworks.

“In addition to the clearly declining demand, the reasons are the well-being of pets and the fact that we do not want to burden health care,” says Prisma, S-market and Sale’s divisional director. Taina Penttinen Cooperative from Hämeenmaa.

The sale of rockets is also burdensome for stores in relation to the size of the product group, as it takes time to prepare for sales, for example, and it requires expertise from the staff.

According to Penttinen, the decision to refuse to sell rockets has been considered in previous years.

“I would venture to say that now the decision is final.”

Decision applies to all locations in the Hämeenlinna region. However, according to Penttinen, some outlets may still have a valid agreement with a sports club that raises funds for the sale of rockets, and the ban does not apply to sales by these operators.

The decision, announced on Monday, has caused some discussion on social media, but Penttinen says the feedback has been mainly positive.

The ban applies to fireworks, not, for example, star sticks, which are available in Hämeenmaa’s stores again this year.

“ Last year, the corona pandemic increased sales of fireworks in the S Group’s stores compared to 2019.

Other The S Group’s cooperatives will sell fireworks as usual this year. S Group’s supermarket sales manager Marko Väänänen says fireworks sales are expected to grow from the last couple of years.

“Expectations are about the same as last year. Small growth may come because the second-year corona pandemic is causing families with children in particular to spend the New Year in the family circle. Fireworks are a good way to do that, ”says Väänänen.

According to him, the decision to sell rockets is up to each cooperative. However, the S Group wants to support those cooperatives that have decided to continue selling.

“We want to make it possible for families with children to celebrate the New Year.”

I twist considers fireworks to be a positive thing and believes that there will be enough demand this year as well.

“We have not received any generally negative feedback on rocket sales this year.”

He says the S Group wants to offer its customers products in demand, and stresses that all rockets on sale are safe.

Väänänen cannot assess whether the number of cooperatives banning sales will increase in the future.

“The decision is up to the cooperatives, but if there is a bigger debate, then we will make decisions with them.”