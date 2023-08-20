The former PSG welcomed by the fans of Al Hilal in Hollywood style: debut expected on Thursday. First in the league for Milinkovic, who didn’t appear at the top. The Ballon d’Or is still unsuccessful, but the gialloneri win again. First for Tatarusanu: undefeated goal and Abha Club victory

In Riyadh it is Neymar-day. Fireworks, fire and flames in Hollywood style for the Brazilian star, who before the kick-off between Al Hilal and Al Fayha was presented in front of 68,000 fans of Riad’s King Fahd. Together with him there is also space for Malcom and Bono, the last purchase of the capital club in chronological order. Jubilation for the former PSG, who walked the red carpet located on the field only to greet and throw the first smiles at his new fans. Then he took a seat in the stands to watch the match, which ended in a draw which gives continuity to his team’s great debut five days ago. Of note is Milinkovic-Savic’s league debut in Al Hilal, 90 minutes in which the Serbian still appeared far from his best form. Neymar is expected to make his debut on Thursday, in the third day of the Saudi Pro League, against Al Raed. The other challenges: Benzema’s Al Ittihad (dry) wins 2-0 against Al Tai and flies with full points (6 points), while the Abha Club does the same (1-0) with Tatarusanu in goal , also making his absolute debut in the Arab championship. See also The Football Federation goes ahead: close agreement with Spalletti

The former Milan Ciprian Tatarusanu makes his debut and the Abha Club scores their first victory in the league. Coincidences aside, Michniewicz's team beat Al Raed 1-0 and forget the defeat against Al Hilal on matchday one. Omar Al-Ruwaili, protagonist of match one "at home", who takes 10 minutes from entering the field in the second half to put his signature on the winning goal in the 57th minute. A goal born from a good initiative on the left by Kamano who perfectly caught his partner at the near post, very skilled in catching the opponent's defender's time and turning the ball towards goal. Al-Raed, on the other hand, suffers the second consecutive knockout and is now last with zero points. Ex Genoa and Lazio Felipe Caicedo is still unavailable for the Abha Club.

The vice-champions of the Arab Champions League hold back at home against a tenacious Al Fayha. Debut in midfield for Milinkovic-Savic, owner in the duo with Ruben Neves. For Koulibaly's debut, however, we still have to wait. The first 20 minutes of fire, the rhythms are high and after 9 minutes at Al Hilal a goal by Michael is disallowed for offside. Curiosity: the number 96 had exulted in Cristiano Ronaldo… It was unlocked by the guests with Sakala, who in the quarter of an hour was drunk with fake Abdulhamid on the left and kicked hard to cross mocking the goalkeeper and also thanking the post for the help. Al Fayha's lead, however, lasted only five minutes because in the 20th minute Al Hamdan pushed the ball on goal with an easy tap-in to make it 1-1. While waiting for Neymar, the confirmation for Al Hilal is Malcom, leader of the attack and who proves that he has fallen perfectly into the new championship after the hat-trick on the first day.

Benzema still remains dry in the championship, but on the other hand his Al Ittihad continues to fly. Second consecutive victory in the league for the yellow and blacks, who, albeit with some difficulty, beat Al Tai 2-0. It all happened in the second half: in the 54th minute from a corner taken quickly by the stubborn Coronado, the opposing defense slept and Hamed-Allah scored undisturbed in the small area with a big plate (second consecutive goal). Contribution of fault also with the Al Tai Braga goalkeeper, very slow to get up and reposition himself between the posts after he had remained on the ground without the referee stopping the game. The exclamation point goes to Al Jaman in the 91st minute, with an assist from an amazing Hamed-Allah. The midfield hinge of Al Ittihad made up of Kantè and Fabinho is increasingly consolidated, in the second row as owner and showing considerable progress in the median testing phase. First knockout for Al Tai after their debut win. Benzema and his teammates lead the championship with 6 points.