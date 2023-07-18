Frankfurt (dpa) The German Football Association (DFB) Sports Court imposed a fine of 88,000 euros against Borussia Dortmund after its fans used fireworks during the matches against Schalke 04 and Borussia Monchengladbach on March 11 and May 13, respectively. Before and during the two matches, Dortmund fans lit various fireworks. Before the confrontation against Schalke 04, fireworks hit a journalist who was standing inside the stadium, causing his jacket and media shirt to catch fire. No one was injured, as the security services intervened immediately and put out the fire. Dortmund can use 29,300 euros of this amount to improve safety measures or other preventive measures, according to the German Football Association.

