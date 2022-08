Explosion of fireworks warehouse leaves at least two dead in Armenia. | Photo: Playback/Twitter

An explosion at a fireworks storage area hit a popular market in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring more than 50, according to several news outlets.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire and help victims in the early afternoon at the Surmalu market. A column of thick smoke rose in the center of Yerevan. Amidst still-exploding fireworks, rescue teams and volunteers searched for victims who could be trapped in the rubble. Located 2 kilometers from the city center, the market is popular for its low prices and variety of products.