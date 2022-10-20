Yes, the FIA ​​knows how to get the right people together at the press conference. That’s going to be fireworks!

Although the biggest prize of this season has already been awarded, that does not mean that Formula 1 is on its ass in the coming races. Nope, there’s still plenty to drive for. The constructors’ world championship, for example. Or Max’s record for taking the most wins in 1 season.

But that’s not all where fireworks are expected. The fact that Red Bull spent too much money last year has been lurking in the background for quite some time. And while the Bulls insist it’s a misunderstanding, others really don’t see it that way.

Horner and Brown together at the press conference

One of the people who thinks that Red Bull should be severely punished is Zak Brown. The McLaren team boss even took the trouble to personally send a letter to the FIA ​​asking for a severe penalty. Because this American does not like cheating with money.

And undoubtedly on Saturday during the press conference it will be about the exceeding of the budget cap by Red Bull. On behalf of that team, Christian Horner, the team principal of the future world champion, will participate. And since he is also not averse to a psychological game from time to time, we expect fireworks.

Oh yeah, if you thought Brown was the only one going to attack Horner, you’re wrong. Mattia Binotto also joins. And as is known, the Ferrari team boss is certainly not an opponent of a heavy penalty for a competitor.

But perhaps he hasn’t forgotten the scandal involving his own engines’ gas supply. In addition, Ferrari was given such a trick that he might be better off keeping a low profile.

We’ll see it all next Saturday during the F1 press conference. You can see it at 18:30 our time, but then you have a subscription to F1TV Pro required.

