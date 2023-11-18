Fireworks | At least three were injured in a fireworks accident at the Christmas opening in Salo

At least three people were injured when a firecracker exploded during the Christmas opening fireworks in Salo.

At least three people were injured by fireworks on Saturday during the fireworks organized in connection with the Christmas opening in Salo. The Southwestern Finland police informed about the matter on Saturday at half past four in the afternoon.

According to the police, fireworks had been shot from the roof of the shopping center during the Christmas opening event.

The so-called cauldron-style fireworks had been lit and some of the rockets had already left the cauldron, when the cauldron suddenly exploded completely.

Workers near the boiler were injured in the explosion.

An explosion as a result, fireworks rockets and parts of the rocket’s transmission frame flew down the street into the crowd of spectators. At this point, the police do not know if any spectators were injured in the event.

The police are investigating the matter as a work accident. The police, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes and the regional administrative agency are investigating the reasons that led to the incident.

Those who may have been injured or otherwise damaged in the incident are advised to contact the Salo police during office hours.