Abu Dhabi Police warned parents of the danger of children buying fireworks from some social media platforms, which try to exploit children and adolescents by providing fireworks at low prices, explaining that fireworks start as entertainment and end tragically and may lead to eye damage, blindness and house fires.

She called on families to pay attention to the dangers of fireworks that may harm their children during the celebration of the joy of Eid Al-Fitr, and the dangers of their illegal purchase and sale on various occasions.

And she warned of the dangers of fireworks and the gases emitted from them and the harmful substances they carry that affect the respiratory system, explaining that they do not pose a danger to young users only, but also to those in the vicinity of their use because they may cause burns and various deformities that lead to permanent or temporary disabilities, as they occur. Damage to property as a result of fires caused when ignited.

She called on parents to cooperate and respond to awareness-raising guidelines and to report parties that promote materials that harm members of society, given the real danger these games pose, and advised parents in particular to follow up on their children and deter them from using fireworks.