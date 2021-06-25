Fireworks and tear gas



Canadiens back in the Stanley Cup final after 28 years



Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate their team’s entry into the Stanley Cup final.

Montreal Record champions Montreal Canadiens have reached the final of the Stanley Cup and want to bring the trophy back to Canada for the first time in 28 years.







After 28 long years, the Montreal Canadiens fans had to wait a little longer. When the Finn Artturi Lehtonen shot the NHL record champions back into the final of the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1993 after 99 seconds in extra time, chaos broke out in front of the Bell Center – and the police cordoned off the ice hockey arena.

The 3,500 supporters, who had seen the decisive 3-2 victory in the sixth play-off semi-final against the Vegas Golden Knights in the stands corona-compliant with masks and more or less distance, were not allowed to leave the hall. Because outside, the French-Canadian metropolis literally exploded: Thousands celebrated in ecstasy with fireworks and chants.

But there were also riots. A police car was demolished and overturned, the riot police, pelted with stones, used tear gas, and garbage was set on fire. This scene has a long tradition in the self-proclaimed ice hockey capital of the world, as early as the 1950s there were riots around the legendary Montreal Forum when the “Habs” played games.







At that time, the Canadiens were still subscription champions in the NHL. It is now 28 years since they won the Stanley Cup for the 24th time – as the last Canadian club. On the opponent’s side, the ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was still on the ice in 1993 – in the jersey of the Los Angeles Kings.

It is a sensation that the record champions, of all people, have the chance to end the longest Canadian title slump in the NHL. “Unbelievable,” said goalkeeper Carey Price after the decisive win, “but we never doubted ourselves.”

Montreal were the most blatant underdogs before the play-offs began. After the main round only in 18th place in the overall ranking, the team only reached the knockout round due to the corona-related reallocation of the divisions – in the purely Canadian northern group, smiled at by critics as “by far the weakest”.

Previously, coach Claude Julien had been fired for failure, the new coach Dominique Ducharme fell ill in the play-offs, in the first round only one defeat was missing against the significantly higher rated Toronto Maple Leafs.

But the Canadiens, founded 112 years ago and the pride of Francophone Canada, defied all opposition, not only taking out their old rival Toronto, but also the Winnipeg Jets, which had thrown out Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers – and now Vegas too, together with the Presidents’ Trophy winner Colorado, the NHL team with the highest points.

Goalkeeper Price, still one of the best in his field at 33, was at his best in the decisive games. Young stars like Nick Suzuki (21) and Cole Caufield (20) scored important goals. And suddenly the team that was least trusted carries the hopes of the whole nation – to bring the Stanley Cup back to the ice hockey motherland after almost three decades.

