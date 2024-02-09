Dubai (WAM)

This weekend in Dubai will witness various activities on the occasion of Chinese New Year celebrations, which include a group of special offers for Dubai residents and visitors.

Ahmed Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, said: “Dubai is distinguished by its embrace of a diverse mix of cultures and nationalities, with more than 200 nationalities, making it the ideal destination for residents and visitors who want to experience many experiences, learn about the cultures of other peoples and participate in them, including Chinese New Year celebrations, where “They can enjoy various Chinese-themed cultural and entertainment events throughout the city, in addition to benefiting from wonderful promotions on many local and international brands, which enhances Dubai’s position as a global city that celebrates diverse cultures from all over the world and a preferred destination to live, work and visit.” .

Events and promotions in Dubai during the Chinese New Year celebrations

Among the most important events and activities included in this annual event, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, are the drone displays and fireworks tomorrow evening over the Burj Al Arab Hotel, where more than 1,500 drones will light up the sky to create the shape of a Chinese dragon measuring 300 meters long, at 7:30 p.m., which is the first time such aircraft have maneuvered around a building.

Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can enjoy the dancing dragon show and the “Imagine” show during the period from February 9 to 11, and the distinctive dragon and lion shows, lively drum shows, and arts and crafts activities will start tomorrow, Saturday, in the “JLT Park.”

Both IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts are witnessing a series of interactive shows and experiences until February 20, in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Many exclusive promotions, food and beverage offers, and hotel accommodation are being held in various destinations and shopping centers in Dubai.