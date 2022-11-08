podcast About love: ‘Men sometimes fall in love with our escorts’

Debby Gerritsen talks in the podcast About love with famous guests about love, lust and life questions. This week Marike van der Velden, owner of escort company Society Service, is a guest to talk about the life of a high class escort lady. Is that really as glamorous as we often think? Marike van der Velden: ‘People who are purely looking for an erotic experience are not at the right place with me’