Fireworks against a school in Lyon, France. About fifteen young people ‘attacked’ the La Martinière-Montplaisir high school, targeting the principal. “It was an ambush,” said the mayor of Lyon’s second arrondissement and regional councilor, Pierre Oliver.

The intervention of the police and the use of the institute’s security cameras made it possible to arrest two people, one of whom is a student attending high school, who was subjected to disciplinary proceedings. Some parents who witnessed it defined it as “a war scene with fireworks aimed in the direction of the high school” and “panic among the kids”.

“We have been facing many difficulties here for years. Many students come from families with problems and it is impossible that this does not have repercussions on the school environment. This morning we are obviously shocked but this confirms the need to receive resources. The school is not an oasis out of this world and what happened echoes our entire society which is becoming increasingly harsh”, denounced a professor, quoted by ‘Le Figaro’.