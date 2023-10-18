Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Firewood | Harri Viljanen reveals a surprising trick that tells if the clapper is dry – Watch the video and be amazed

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Firewood must be dry enough to burn well. With a simple method, you can find out if your own flaps are ready for the fire pit.

Are you heard of an easy trick that you can use to test if the flap has dried out after cracking?

from Ulvila Harri Viljanen show in the video how it turns out. First he injects detergent into the end of the valve, then he blows into the other end. If the wood is dry, the detergent will start to bubble.

“I had heard about art before, but it came up recently with my nephew. My son filmed when I decided to try blowing myself,” Viljanen laughs.

The video shows when the detergent is bubbling. Thanks to the tubular structure of hardwood, air can flow through the valve. There is water in the tubes of fresh wood, which is why the trick only works when the liquid has evaporated and the wood is dry.

The video has excited Viljanen’s close circle. Anyone can try nicks at home.

“This is such a fun thing from the old days, which younger people don’t necessarily know about. Any bubbly detergent is fine to try.”

