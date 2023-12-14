SFor years it has been fashionable to be left-wing. This doesn't apply to the population, but it does apply to politics and many media outlets. The left there, contrary to the majority opinion, is increasingly determining the path in the country, be it in the move away from nuclear power, in gender, in the end of the internal combustion engine or in migration policy. Being left-wing, i.e. like them, is considered good, tolerant and progressive.

In this value system, the right is nothing other than right-wing extremism. There should be no right-wing democrats, and everything will be done to portray them as nationalist firewall breakers. A prime example of this this year was the public online network “funk”, which equated the CDU with the AfD.

This idiocy alone says everything about the sad understanding of democracy of this loud left-wing minority. It does not promote democracy, but rather harms it. Because while the AfD is working to expand the limits of what can be said, left-wing politicians and journalists are working to narrow the limits of what can be said. Obvious grievances should no longer be discussed.

Instead of talking about Islamists, about the origins of violent criminals, about New Year's Eve riots, about parallel societies or about Islamist anti-Semitism and addressing the problems, people look the other way. Reality has to adapt to the green and red dreams. Among other things, Germany became a retreat and recreation area for Islamist groups, as the President of the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution recently put it.







Moralizing is what made the AfD great

The people in the country, who experience a different reality on their doorstep every day, were allowed to hear again and again, not only when it came to migration policy, what they had to accept, endure and manage and why it was immoral not to do so. This also applies to the heating transition, social policy and the Corona measures.

The feeling of not being taken seriously by “those in Berlin” and being played for a fool is no coincidence. And it's not just a few confused Reich citizens who think like that. Many citizens feel particularly patronized by the Greens. And that, this moralizing and this arrogance, in conjunction with a CDU that was fatally oriented to the left for years, made the AfD great.

Above all, one major issue was addressed there: the catastrophic immigration policy. If you will, the left handed the voters to the right-wing populists on a silver platter. With their election they could not only express their displeasure with migration policy, but also show the middle finger to the moralizers. In view of this, one can probably be glad that Saxon or Thuringian conditions have not already developed everywhere in the country. But it may only be a matter of time if things continue like this. Because the protest voters apparently don't care that they are helping right-wing extremists gain strength, as obvious, sad and dangerous as that is.







Talk about firewalls doesn't change anything

In any case, one thing is certain: talk about firewalls doesn't change anything. A fool is anyone who thinks that they alone can stop any development. They would collapse sooner rather than later anyway. The only purpose they have lately is to transport uncomfortable voices to the other, the evil side – such as Hubert Aiwanger, Boris Palmer, Michael Kretschmer or Friedrich Merz.

The latter in particular has to be described again and again as a political instigator and a die-hard. And why? Because he recently just said at regular intervals what many people think, without beating around the bush or pushing around strangely, whether it's about paschas at primary schools, about asylum seekers in dentists' practices or about Berlin-Kreuzberg and Germany.

Accusing him of populism or accusing him of political vandalism and denying him his love for the country, as Saskia Esken has just done, only shows the ideological stubbornness of the left. Merz, it is said again and again, should drop his right-wing slogans. You should listen to the regulars in the country. Things are more honest and open there than in many other places in the republic.

You can also learn there how to convince voters of yourself again. The CDU has understood this, as its new basic program shows. But it would be too much to expect that the Greens and Social Democrats would suddenly become realists. They are also not a bulwark against the AfD, as Lars Klingbeil put it for his party. These are the conservatives, the right-wingers: it's high time for a different fashion.