Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers First Contact Entertainment have announced the release date of Firewall Ultra For Playstation VR2, the headset for PS5. The launch is set for August 24, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailer, which you can view in the player below.
Pre-orders are already active on Playstation Store both for the standard version sold at the price of 39.99 euros and for the Ultra Digital Deluxe Edition for 59.99 euros. The latter, in addition to the full game, also includes:
- Early release of four contractors
- Four contractor outfits (for unlocked ones)
- Four weapon camouflages
- Operation Pass (access to a future operation)
By booking one of the two editions you will also receive theReaper X75 legendary weapon.
Firewall Ultra, an Unreal Engine 5 shooter for PSVR2
Firewall Ultra is the sequel to Firewall Zero Hour released for the first PlayStation VR in 2018. It is a multiplayer first person shooter made in Unreal Engine 5 and designed to make the most of the features of PlayStation VR 2.
For example, the developers promise an innovative use ofeye tracking which allows, among other things, to close your eyes to avoid the effects of a stun, an incredible haptic feedback of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers that reproduces the realistic sensation of holding a weapon, the feedback of the viewer that returns the sensation of the blows suffered, the possibility of switching to night vision and much more.
“Contracts,” the primary PvP game mode, pits two teams of four against each other in a series of best-of-three matches featuring intense tactical pacing across a variety of maps. Firewall Ultra will offer a brand new PvE mode, which will allow a single mercenary or a team of three players to face enemies guided by AI in all maps.
#Firewall #Ultra #Sony #reveals #release #date #exclusive #shooter #PlayStation #VR2
Leave a Reply