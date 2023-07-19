Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers First Contact Entertainment have announced the release date of Firewall Ultra For Playstation VR2, the headset for PS5. The launch is set for August 24, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Pre-orders are already active on Playstation Store both for the standard version sold at the price of 39.99 euros and for the Ultra Digital Deluxe Edition for 59.99 euros. The latter, in addition to the full game, also includes:

Early release of four contractors

Four contractor outfits (for unlocked ones)

Four weapon camouflages

Operation Pass (access to a future operation)

By booking one of the two editions you will also receive theReaper X75 legendary weapon.