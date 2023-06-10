The First Contact team is back to showing Firewall Ultrathe exclusive shooter for PlayStation VR2, with a new gameplay trailers at the Future Games Show 2023.

As we have seen, the game has switched to Unreal Engine 5 in order to exploit the full potential of the Sony peripheral and offer a truly next generation game.

The evolution compared to the previous Firewall Zero Hour should thus be substantial, also from a technical point of view, as we can also see in this new video.

It is an action shooter that takes advantage of the features of the new viewer such as the eye tracking, which is also used to access the interface, which is built on this principle. The weapon selection wheel is activated and operated with gaze, but all menus in the game use this system, as well as some environmental interactions in gameplay.

Otherwise, the game runs at 60 fps up PS5 and PlayStation VR2, performance that should be guaranteed by Unreal Engine 5. As for the new tools used with great profit by First Contact, the team explained that the Environment Query System (EQS) is used extensively in PvE mode, having made it possible to manage a large variety of possible encounters with very convincing scenario set-ups.