The First Contact team announced that Firewall Ultrathe new exclusive game for Playstation VR2is built on Unreal Engine 5 in order to exploit the full potential of the Sony peripheral and offer truly next-generation gaming.

The evolution compared to the previous Firewall Zero Hour should thus be substantial, also from a technical point of view. “Firewall Ultra is truly a next gen VR gamemade possible by the combination of PlayStation VR2 hardware and Unreal Engine 5″, reported the developers, who explained how “the entire visual approach has been reworked with a greater focus on detailed and real-time lighting, so how the gameplay has been extensively refined to take advantage of the PS VR2 hardware.”

Among the most used features of the new Firewall Ultra viewer is the eye tracking, which is used to access the interface, which is built on this principle. The weapon selection wheel is activated and operated with gaze, but all menus in the game use this system, as well as some environmental interactions in gameplay.

When asked about the possibility of ray tracing, the developers remained vague but did understand how the lighting system it has very interesting real-time elements, such as the flashlight that casts shadows calculated on the spot.

For the rest, the game goes to 60fps on PS5 and PlayStation VR2, performance that should be guaranteed by Unreal Engine 5. As for the new tools used with great profit by First Contact, the team explained that the Environment Query System (EQS) is used extensively in the mode PvE, having allowed to manage a great variety of possible encounters with very convincing scenario set-ups.

For now, Firewall Ultra has seen the announcement trailer for Sony’s new PS VR2 game, waiting for further materials.