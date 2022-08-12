A fiery tornado appeared at the site of a forest fire in Los Angeles

In the United States, a fire tornado was discovered that appeared in Los Angeles County at the site of an extensive forest fire. Footage from the scene appeared on the air of the TV channel KTLA TV.

A rapidly spreading forest fire near the Gorman area began to be extinguished on the evening of August 10. The tornado formed at about five o’clock in the evening. Such tornadoes are formed when separate combustion centers are combined into one vast one. The air above them heats up and begins to rise, and cold air masses from the combustion periphery are drawn into the process.

By ten in the evening, a fire in Los Angeles covered 60.7 hectares of land. More than 200 firefighters tried to extinguish the fire. It is noted that the nearby buildings were not affected.

In June, fire engulfed the Hollywood Hills. The fire broke out in the Coyote Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles. The flames began to spread near the apartments next to the Universal Studios. 100 firefighters took part in the fight against the fire, helicopters with water provided air support.