Firestarter is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. The film, directed by Keith Thomas Brown, is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King. It is a remake of the first film adaptation of the novel, produced in 1984, directed by Mark L. Lester and which was distributed in Italy under the title Uncontrollable paranormal phenomena. Spouses Andy and Vicky McGee try to protect their daughter Charlie from a federal agency, who has the power to generate fire only with the power of her thought. But what is the full plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Firestarter? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a little girl with pyrotechnic powers, which are unleashed especially when she is angry or in pain. Her parents, Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), are aware of her daughter’s great abilities, but try to hide it to avoid trouble. Although Vicky has taught Charlie how to control her power, a federal agency is aware of this gift of hers and wants to use it on her behalf as a weapon of mass destruction, which is why her family is often on the run. .

When Charlie turns 11, his power grows and that fire seems to have become more difficult to control, so as to cause an accident that reveals the family’s location to the mysterious agency. This is how an agent (Michael Greyeyes) immediately sets out to track down the family and finally capture Charlie, but it won’t be that simple…

Firestarter: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Firestarter? Starring Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, Gloria Reuben, Tina Jung, Lanette Ware, Neven Pajkic, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Danny Waugh and Shannon McDonough. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Zac EfronAndrew ‘Andy’ McGee

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlene ‘Charlie’ McGee

Gloria Reuben as Captain Hollister

Michael GreyeyesJohn Rainbird

Sydney LemmonVictoria ‘Vicky’ McGee

Tina Jung: Mrs. Gardner

Lanette Ware: Principal Lewis

Vasanth Saranga as Agent Jules

Kurtwood SmithDr. Joseph Wanless

Neven Pajkic: Heavy

Gavin MacIver-Wright: Gavin

Danny Waugh as Sheriff Wendell Perry

John BeasleyIrv Manders

Hannah YounisDarla Gurney

Trailer

Below is the trailer for the film Firestarter, in prime time on Sky Cinema Uno.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Firestarter on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 20 November 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.