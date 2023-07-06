Firespire’s new office is based at Liverpool , in the center. The company introduced the new spaces in a lengthy post via its website.

Firesprite one of the PlayStation Studios teams, has announced that it has changed office . The announcement of the move came a year ago, but only now has the company completed the work and finally opened the new work area which is twenty times larger than before. With a team that boasts over 250 employees the move was practically mandatory.

Firesprite offices

A common area of ​​the Firespriete offices

The team explains: “Located right in the heart of the Liverpool city centre, the space has been furnished and designed to reflect our creative ambitions and studio values. It celebrates our culture and achievements and was designed to meet our technical and physical needs for future growth.”

“The building itself has a rich history of creativity, engineering and groundbreaking knowledge for our city, which aligns perfectly with our vision to provide cutting-edge, incredible experiences for our players! Since the 1800s, the space has housed a library, shipping company, museum and press room before becoming the home of our studio. In our design we have kept a subtle hint of the building’s significance to our city, with our own library space and maritime heritage cues in the furnishings, furniture and raw original detailing throughout.”

“The abstract forms, the industrial style lights and materials like wood slats and stone finishes are a symbol of the innovation of yesteryear, while geometric shapes and decals reflect the Firesprite brand and its future vision.”

“To deliver great experiences to gamers around the world, our new studio was built from the ground up and was designed to host a collaborative space and unique that will support both on-premise and remote work. Plus, it’s definitely not all work and no play here, with our play areas, retro arcade, pool table, refreshment stations, recreation areas and social hubs!”

The relaxation area of ​​the Firesprite offices

Recall that Firesprite has worked on Horizon: Call of the Mountain and is also working on a horror AAA (for job postings) and a reboot of Twisted Metal (for a rumor).