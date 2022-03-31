Despite having been recently acquired by Sony, Firesprite Games He already has a lot on his hands. In addition to helping with the development of Horizon Call of the Mountain, leading a new game twistedmetal, and working on some other things, the study of Liverpool would also be producing an “AAA horror game” in Unreal Engine 5.

We say this because Firesprite posted a new vacancy where they mention that the ideal candidate “will establish and consider the game’s universe and lore, with responsibility for implementing a quality narrative at various development milestones and ultimately through game release.” Another of his responsibilities is to work with “partners from other media to consider a possible sequel and other opportunities in the future.”

Before being bought by Sonythe most outstanding game of Firesprite was The Persistencea horror experience for PSVR. It was eventually adapted to be playable on normal televisions and even had a native version of PS5. Since this developer already has experience with the genre, it should come as no surprise that with their next project they are looking to apply all this knowledge and improve it significantly, especially now that they have the full support of PlayStation.

Publisher’s note: It will certainly be interesting to see what’s new about Firesprite and, above all, to see how much the studio has grown under the wing of PlayStation Studios. We know that when it comes to AAA productions, Sony is not afraid to throw the house out the window and this new title could be one of the most remarkable of the generation.

Via: Firesprite