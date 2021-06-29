Fires Young people who saved people from the Savonlinna apartment building fire will be rewarded

“A big thank you to the young people, they made a good division of labor. One called the emergency center, one went to knock on the doors from the top down and one from the bottom up, ”says Juha Paunonen, a fire engineer at the Etelä-Savo Rescue Department.

Midsummer night The young people who saved the residents in the apartment building fire that broke out on Asemantie in Savonlinna have been praised for their quick action. The city of Savonlinna will award all three young people with scholarships on the city’s birthday at the end of July.

In addition to scholarships, the city plans to apply for a medal for young people.

Also a fire engineer at the South Savo Rescue Department Juha Paunonen according to young people act exemplary.

“A big thank you to the young people, they made a good division of labor. One called the emergency center, one went to knock on the doors from top to bottom and one from the bottom up. ”

Fire the cause is suspected to have struck the lightning that struck the house, but investigations were still ongoing on Tuesday.

According to Paunonen, in addition to the damage caused by the fire, the extinguishing work caused some water damage. However, some of the apartments survived with minor damage.

“The outside suffered the most from the fire,” Paunonen says.