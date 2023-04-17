Women’s football is in full expansion. The boom is already a reality. Leagues around the world are getting better every day, becoming professional. The players have all the services at their disposal to develop in the elite. His football crosses borders. It is no longer only known to the Morgan or Rapinoe. Players like Alexia, Mead, Popp, Hegerberg, Aitana, Bonansea, Miedema, Hansen and company make the whole world enjoy.

Faced with this qualitative and quantitative leap in women’s football, demands and controversies have also arrived. Not all that glitters is gold. This summer the World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20) and there are several teams that have experienced ‘wars’ in recent times. Some stars have raised their voices. Luckily, with less than 100 days to go before the World Cup begins, peace is taking shape…

