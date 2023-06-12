Fires | Wildfires were extinguished throughout the country on Sunday

On Sunday, a few large and about 20 medium-sized wildfires were extinguished in different parts of Finland. The forest fire warning will be extended next week.

Dry terrain is now catching fire very easily, and a forest fire warning is in effect for much of the country.

The extent of the fire risk is indicated by the fact that wildfires were extinguished on Sunday in such different parts of the country as in Loviisa, Kuusamo, Kitee, Raasepor and Espoo.

As of 9:00 p.m., there were no reports of personal injuries or extensive damage to residential buildings caused by wildfires. For example, in Tornio, a fire destroyed two buildings in the courtyard of a detached house, but did not spread to the detached house.

Of course the largest fires were the fire that started from a tree that fell on the power line in Merijärvi in ​​North Ostrobothnia, the size of which the rescue service estimates to be 10 hectares, and which around 50 firefighters have been extinguishing.

The field fire that broke out in Savonlinna, on the other hand, was suspected to have started from a campfire base where a fire had been made the day before.

It is forbidden to make a fire during a grass or forest fire warning, also at most maintained and marked fire places.

During a forest fire warning, open fires may only be made in official fire places that are equipped with chimneys and isolated from the ground.

The igniter is always responsible for the safety of the fire, he reminds Metsähallitus.

weather Institute had issued a forest fire warning for the southern and western parts of the country on Sunday, which seems to be expanding daily in the beginning of the week.

On Wednesday, the forest fire warning is already in effect for almost the entire country.