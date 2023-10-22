Fires | Violent fire in Urjala: the detached house is completely destroyed, the cause of the fire is still unknown

The house was already in open flames when the first units of the rescue service arrived on the scene on Sunday evening.

In Urjala a fire broke out on Sunday evening in a 2-story, approximately 60-square-meter detached house.

According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, the house was already in flames when the first units of the rescue service arrived. The house will be completely destroyed in the fire.

The alarm about the building fire came in Urjala Forssantie at around 21:00. A little after 22:30, the rescue service estimated that the extinguishing work would take several more hours.

The fire is under control, and it does not threaten to spread to the surroundings of the house. At 11 pm in the evening, 13 units of the rescue service were on the scene.

The rescue service estimates that there were no people inside the house when the fire broke out. However, there was still no certainty on Sunday evening whether there were any personal injuries caused by the fire.

A passer-by raised the alarm about the fire. There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.