Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | Two people were found in a burning apartment in Rovaniemi

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in World Europe
0

A small apartment building burned down in Rovaniemi on Friday evening.

in Rovaniemi Smoke divers found two people in the burning apartment on Friday evening, who were sent to the emergency room.

The rescue service received a report of a fire in a small apartment building in the town of Viirinkanga before eight in the evening.

All of the crab’s apartments were evacuated, the rescue service says in a press release.

Some of the residents have already been able to return to their apartments, but replacement accommodation is being procured for some.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. The Oulu police tell STT that no crime is suspected in the case.

#Fires #people #burning #apartment #Rovaniemi

See also  A video of the interrogation of the culprit of a mass traffic accident in Moscow has been published
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Iraq.. Welcome in Yazidi circles about Germany's decision to classify ISIS crimes as "genocide"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result