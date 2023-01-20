Fires | Two people were found in a burning apartment in Rovaniemi

A small apartment building burned down in Rovaniemi on Friday evening.

in Rovaniemi Smoke divers found two people in the burning apartment on Friday evening, who were sent to the emergency room.

The rescue service received a report of a fire in a small apartment building in the town of Viirinkanga before eight in the evening.

All of the crab’s apartments were evacuated, the rescue service says in a press release.

Some of the residents have already been able to return to their apartments, but replacement accommodation is being procured for some.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire. The Oulu police tell STT that no crime is suspected in the case.