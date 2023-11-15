Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Fires | Two passenger cars return in Helsinki Eira

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Two passenger cars return in Helsinki Eira

Two passenger cars return in Helsinki Eira.

Two a car is burning in Helsinki’s Eira on Engelinaukio. According to the rescue service, no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The rescue service reports that the cars are ordinary combustion engine cars.

General manager on duty Toni Fohlin the cause of car fires often remains unexplained because the cars burn so thoroughly.

“Very often the reason is a technical fault,” says Fohlin.

According to him, it usually happens that when one car catches fire, the car next to it also easily catches fire.

