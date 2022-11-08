Fires | Two men died in a fire at a frontman’s house in Vaasa

The victims were probably residents of the house.

Two men died in a fire in a front-line soldier’s house in Vaasa on Tuesday afternoon.

The rescue service was alerted about a fire that broke out on Louhenkatu in Vetokannas at around 4 p.m.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Neither the rescue service nor the police said the ages of the victims on Tuesday.

Apart from the two, no one else was in the building when the fire broke out, the on-duty fire marshal told STT.

According to the police, the victims are probably residents of the house.

Town house burned beyond repair. According to the fire marshal, the cause of the fire or the exact location of the fire in the building was still unknown on Tuesday evening.

According to the fire chief, there was no danger of the fire spreading to other buildings on Louhenkatu.

The case is being investigated as a cause of death, and the police will not provide any further information at this stage.